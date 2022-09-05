Investors must take note of Acutus Medical Inc.’s (AFIB) performance last week, which was -20.77%.

September 02, 2022, Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) trading session started at the price of $1.10, that was -8.85% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.16 and dropped to $1.03 before settling in for the closing price of $1.13. A 52-week range for AFIB has been $0.48 – $13.15.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 54.10%. With a float of $26.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.34 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 338 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -90.73, operating margin of -671.19, and the pretax margin is -681.71.

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Acutus Medical Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Acutus Medical Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 45.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 34,800. In this transaction Director of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $0.58, taking the stock ownership to the 507,509 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director bought 40,000 for $3.78, making the entire transaction worth $151,220. This insider now owns 52,911 shares in total.

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.42 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.92) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -681.71 while generating a return on equity of -101.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB)

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) saw its 5-day average volume 0.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Acutus Medical Inc.’s (AFIB) raw stochastic average was set at 32.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 167.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2580, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7488. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1167 in the near term. At $1.2033, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9433. The third support level lies at $0.8567 if the price breaches the second support level.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) Key Stats

There are 28,370K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 30.58 million. As of now, sales total 17,260 K while income totals -117,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,080 K while its last quarter net income were 5,720 K.