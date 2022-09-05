Investors must take note of MediaCo Holding Inc.’s (MDIA) performance last week, which was -12.20%.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) kicked off on September 02, 2022, at the price of $2.70, down -8.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.90 and dropped to $2.50 before settling in for the closing price of $2.83. Over the past 52 weeks, MDIA has traded in a range of $1.49-$12.55.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 70.00%. With a float of $1.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.81 million.

In an organization with 192 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.95, operating margin of +9.75, and the pretax margin is -10.31.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of MediaCo Holding Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 29,873,906. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 12,899,480 shares at a rate of $2.32, taking the stock ownership to the 13,469,399 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 4,047 for $5.58, making the entire transaction worth $22,602. This insider now owns 569,919 shares in total.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -10.96.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MediaCo Holding Inc.’s (MDIA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.86

Technical Analysis of MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 30460.0. That was inferior than the volume of 0.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, MediaCo Holding Inc.’s (MDIA) raw stochastic average was set at 21.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 157.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.93. However, in the short run, MediaCo Holding Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.83. Second resistance stands at $3.06. The third major resistance level sits at $3.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.26. The third support level lies at $2.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 57.60 million has total of 21,436K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 55,490 K in contrast with the sum of -6,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,150 K and last quarter income was -2,900 K.