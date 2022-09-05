Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) volume exceeds 0.79 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On September 02, 2022, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: J) opened at $124.94, lower -3.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $124.94 and dropped to $118.48 before settling in for the closing price of $123.35. Price fluctuations for J have ranged from $114.11 to $150.32 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.10% at the time writing. With a float of $126.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.22 million.

The firm has a total of 55000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.33, operating margin of +5.34, and the pretax margin is +4.95.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 14,392,275. In this transaction CHAIR AND CEO of this company sold 98,739 shares at a rate of $145.76, taking the stock ownership to the 476,874 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s President & CFO sold 73,685 for $145.74, making the entire transaction worth $10,739,127. This insider now owns 223,058 shares in total.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.68) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.91 while generating a return on equity of 6.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.45% during the next five years compared to 12.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: J) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 93.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.58, a number that is poised to hit 1.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., J], we can find that recorded value of 0.59 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.42.

During the past 100 days, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s (J) raw stochastic average was set at 2.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $128.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $133.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $123.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $127.20. The third major resistance level sits at $129.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $116.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $114.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $110.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: J) Key Stats

There are currently 127,606K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.89 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,093 M according to its annual income of 477,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,827 M and its income totaled 195,980 K.