Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 49.67% last month.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) on September 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.88, soaring 8.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.939 and dropped to $0.8538 before settling in for the closing price of $0.86. Within the past 52 weeks, JUPW’s price has moved between $0.59 and $2.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -97.10%. With a float of $12.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.08, operating margin of -583.09, and the pretax margin is -976.97.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Jupiter Wellness Inc. is 23.10%, while institutional ownership is 14.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06, was worth 71,000. In this transaction CEO, Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.42, taking the stock ownership to the 2,772,306 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 05, when Company’s CEO, Director bought 1,556 for $1.30, making the entire transaction worth $2,023. This insider now owns 2,722,306 shares in total.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -976.97 while generating a return on equity of -267.67.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -97.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14

Technical Analysis of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW)

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) saw its 5-day average volume 0.23 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s (JUPW) raw stochastic average was set at 57.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6888, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9547. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9599 in the near term. At $0.9921, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0451. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8747, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8217. The third support level lies at $0.7895 if the price breaches the second support level.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.33 million based on 21,514K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,876 K and income totals -28,100 K. The company made 3,001 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,441 K in sales during its previous quarter.