Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) to new highs

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) on September 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $12.85, plunging -1.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.865 and dropped to $12.42 before settling in for the closing price of $12.69. Within the past 52 weeks, ULCC’s price has moved between $8.19 and $17.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 53.90%. With a float of $215.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5502 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -17.14, operating margin of -22.43, and the pretax margin is -6.99.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Airlines industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 371,795. In this transaction Sr. Vice President, Commercial of this company sold 24,663 shares at a rate of $15.07, taking the stock ownership to the 38,959 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Sr. Vice President, Customers sold 8,000 for $15.00, making the entire transaction worth $120,000. This insider now owns 77,122 shares in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4.95 while generating a return on equity of -24.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

Looking closely at Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (ULCC) raw stochastic average was set at 60.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.04. However, in the short run, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.76. Second resistance stands at $13.03. The third major resistance level sits at $13.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.87.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.83 billion based on 217,677K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,060 M and income totals -102,000 K. The company made 909,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 13,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.