Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) to new highs

On September 02, 2022, Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) opened at $2.83, higher 4.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.94 and dropped to $2.72 before settling in for the closing price of $2.81. Price fluctuations for NUVB have ranged from $2.25 to $10.45 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -48.60% at the time writing. With a float of $112.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 85 employees.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nuvation Bio Inc. is 26.90%, while institutional ownership is 71.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 14,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,500,000 shares at a rate of $5.60, taking the stock ownership to the 20,457,340 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 500,000 for $10.07, making the entire transaction worth $5,035,000. This insider now owns 22,957,340 shares in total.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -20.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 33.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB)

Looking closely at Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.53 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Nuvation Bio Inc.’s (NUVB) raw stochastic average was set at 19.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.17. However, in the short run, Nuvation Bio Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.01. Second resistance stands at $3.08. The third major resistance level sits at $3.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.57.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) Key Stats

There are currently 218,244K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 652.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -86,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -34,860 K.