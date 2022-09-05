Loews Corporation (L) 20 Days SMA touches -2.89%: The odds favor the bear

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) on September 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $56.18, plunging -0.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.865 and dropped to $55.18 before settling in for the closing price of $55.51. Within the past 52 weeks, L’s price has moved between $51.35 and $68.20.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 282.60%. With a float of $198.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $245.45 million.

The firm has a total of 10340 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Loews Corporation (L) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Property & Casualty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Loews Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 62.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 2,221,469. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 56,311 shares at a rate of $39.45, taking the stock ownership to the 243,382,302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 56,311 for $38.74, making the entire transaction worth $2,181,488. This insider now owns 243,325,991 shares in total.

Loews Corporation (L) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +10.76 while generating a return on equity of 8.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 282.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.03% during the next five years compared to 25.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) Trading Performance Indicators

Loews Corporation (L) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.31

Technical Analysis of Loews Corporation (L)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Loews Corporation, L], we can find that recorded value of 0.91 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Loews Corporation’s (L) raw stochastic average was set at 9.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $56.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $57.51. The third major resistance level sits at $58.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.10.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.63 billion based on 240,947K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,657 M and income totals 1,578 M. The company made 3,388 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 180,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.