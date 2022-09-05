Mercer International Inc. (MERC) 20 Days SMA touches -0.45%: The odds favor the bear

On September 02, 2022, Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) opened at $16.705, lower -1.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.09 and dropped to $16.08 before settling in for the closing price of $16.45. Price fluctuations for MERC have ranged from $9.51 to $17.50 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 796.20% at the time writing. With a float of $40.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.10 million.

The firm has a total of 2415 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Paper & Paper Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mercer International Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 51.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 196,024. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $16.34, taking the stock ownership to the 10,893 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $17.01, making the entire transaction worth $170,100. This insider now owns 67,393 shares in total.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.45) by -$0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 796.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.73% during the next five years compared to 36.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mercer International Inc. (MERC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mercer International Inc. (MERC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mercer International Inc., MERC], we can find that recorded value of 0.58 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Mercer International Inc.’s (MERC) raw stochastic average was set at 75.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.45. The third major resistance level sits at $17.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.77.

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) Key Stats

There are currently 66,167K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,803 M according to its annual income of 170,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 572,330 K and its income totaled 71,370 K.