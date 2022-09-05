Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) is expecting -65.59% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) kicked off on September 02, 2022, at the price of $0.33, down -6.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.34 and dropped to $0.31 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. Over the past 52 weeks, NAVB has traded in a range of $0.33-$1.83.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -36.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.10%. With a float of $21.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.59, operating margin of -2269.07, and the pretax margin is -2204.06.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 27.60%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 17, was worth 31,952. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.60, taking the stock ownership to the 98,257 shares.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -2207.08 while generating a return on equity of -142.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NAVB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 49.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40

Technical Analysis of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)

Looking closely at Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.11 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NAVB) raw stochastic average was set at 1.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5632, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8569. However, in the short run, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3392. Second resistance stands at $0.3585. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3755. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3029, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2859. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2666.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.96 million has total of 30,367K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 530 K in contrast with the sum of -11,730 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 60 K and last quarter income was -3,000 K.