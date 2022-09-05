Niu Technologies (NIU) with a beta value of 0.52 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) kicked off on September 02, 2022, at the price of $5.92, down -9.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.92 and dropped to $5.37 before settling in for the closing price of $5.95. Over the past 52 weeks, NIU has traded in a range of $5.72-$30.10.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 59.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.00%. With a float of $68.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.93 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 702 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.90, operating margin of +5.50, and the pretax margin is +7.37.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.19) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +6.10 while generating a return on equity of 19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.12% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Niu Technologies’s (NIU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20 and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.55 million, its volume of 0.68 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Niu Technologies’s (NIU) raw stochastic average was set at 0.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.76 in the near term. At $6.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.66.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 431.14 million has total of 76,840K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 581,320 K in contrast with the sum of 35,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 123,560 K and last quarter income was 2,140 K.