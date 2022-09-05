No matter how cynical the overall market is, Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) performance over the last week is recorded -3.83%

On September 02, 2022, Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) opened at $75.79, lower -1.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.79 and dropped to $73.875 before settling in for the closing price of $75.18. Price fluctuations for ADC have ranged from $61.62 to $80.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 30.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.60% at the time writing. With a float of $78.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.83 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 57 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.69, operating margin of +52.19, and the pretax margin is +36.92.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 08, was worth 14,503. In this transaction Director of this company bought 213 shares at a rate of $68.09, taking the stock ownership to the 213 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s PRESIDENT & CEO bought 1,560 for $64.23, making the entire transaction worth $100,199. This insider now owns 482,848 shares in total.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.45) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +35.93 while generating a return on equity of 4.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.53% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Agree Realty Corporation (ADC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 226.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.67 million, its volume of 0.57 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, Agree Realty Corporation’s (ADC) raw stochastic average was set at 60.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $75.30 in the near term. At $76.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $77.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $71.47.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Key Stats

There are currently 79,833K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 339,320 K according to its annual income of 122,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 104,880 K and its income totaled 35,970 K.