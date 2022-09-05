No matter how cynical the overall market is, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) performance over the last week is recorded 1.20%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) on September 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.58, soaring 8.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.77 and dropped to $1.56 before settling in for the closing price of $1.56. Within the past 52 weeks, CYCC’s price has moved between $1.01 and $6.10.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 37.40%. With a float of $11.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12 employees.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 26.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 43. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12 shares at a rate of $3.57, taking the stock ownership to the 3,374 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s President and CEO bought 4,000 for $4.50, making the entire transaction worth $18,000. This insider now owns 4,988 shares in total.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.68) by $0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.40 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)

Looking closely at Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.22 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CYCC) raw stochastic average was set at 35.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3853, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4525. However, in the short run, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7867. Second resistance stands at $1.8833. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4633. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3667.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.85 million based on 12,539K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -18,890 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,580 K in sales during its previous quarter.