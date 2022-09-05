No matter how cynical the overall market is Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) performance over the last week is recorded 9.08%

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) kicked off on September 02, 2022, at the price of $2.32, up 6.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.47 and dropped to $2.26 before settling in for the closing price of $2.29. Over the past 52 weeks, FUSN has traded in a range of $1.99-$9.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 47.40%. With a float of $34.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.36 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 86 workers is very important to gauge.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 64.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 90,132. In this transaction Director of this company bought 44,400 shares at a rate of $2.03, taking the stock ownership to the 56,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 27, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 4,511 for $6.03, making the entire transaction worth $27,201. This insider now owns 318,147 shares in total.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.48) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -5628.26 while generating a return on equity of -30.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (FUSN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 17.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 51.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN)

The latest stats from [Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., FUSN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 70080.0 was superior to 44551.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (FUSN) raw stochastic average was set at 7.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.60. The third major resistance level sits at $2.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.09.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 107.44 million has total of 43,391K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,440 K in contrast with the sum of -81,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 570 K and last quarter income was -19,070 K.