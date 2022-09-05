No matter how cynical the overall market is, Prudential plc (PUK) performance over the last week is recorded -0.47%

A new trading day began on September 02, 2022, with Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) stock priced at $21.33, up 2.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.76 and dropped to $21.045 before settling in for the closing price of $20.65. PUK’s price has ranged from $20.26 to $43.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -18.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -11.90%. With a float of $1.37 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.37 billion.

The firm has a total of 14486 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Prudential plc (PUK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Prudential plc is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 121,500,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 4,500,000 shares at a rate of $27.00, taking the stock ownership to the 7,635,443 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 4,200,000 for $40.79, making the entire transaction worth $171,318,000. This insider now owns 12,135,443 shares in total.

Prudential plc (PUK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +8.27 while generating a return on equity of 11.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 2.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Prudential plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45

Technical Analysis of Prudential plc (PUK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Prudential plc, PUK], we can find that recorded value of 0.83 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Prudential plc’s (PUK) raw stochastic average was set at 10.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.03. The third major resistance level sits at $22.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.15.

Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 29.58 billion, the company has a total of 1,374,653K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 26,500 M while annual income is -2,042 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,715 M while its latest quarter income was 239,417 K.