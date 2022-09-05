No matter how cynical the overall market is, SCWorx Corp. (WORX) performance over the last week is recorded -7.46%

A new trading day began on September 02, 2022, with SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) stock priced at $0.6401, down -6.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6598 and dropped to $0.59 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. WORX’s price has ranged from $0.60 to $2.96 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 50.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 55.60%. With a float of $9.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.94, operating margin of -82.34, and the pretax margin is -82.34.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of SCWorx Corp. is 20.64%, while institutional ownership is 3.20%.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -82.34 while generating a return on equity of -62.85.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SCWorx Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27

Technical Analysis of SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

Looking closely at SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.32 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, SCWorx Corp.’s (WORX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7338, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9670. However, in the short run, SCWorx Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6442. Second resistance stands at $0.6869. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7140. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5744, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5473. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5046.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.49 million, the company has a total of 11,738K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,630 K while annual income is -3,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 990 K while its latest quarter income was -560 K.