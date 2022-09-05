Now that Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 0.67 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On September 02, 2022, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) opened at $7.66, lower -3.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.66 and dropped to $7.29 before settling in for the closing price of $7.60. Price fluctuations for ATEC have ranged from $5.73 to $15.31 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 15.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -27.30% at the time writing. With a float of $69.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.85 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 561 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.86, operating margin of -44.76, and the pretax margin is -59.27.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alphatec Holdings Inc. is 12.40%, while institutional ownership is 51.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 34,304. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,370 shares at a rate of $7.85, taking the stock ownership to the 91,973 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Director sold 8,009 for $9.06, making the entire transaction worth $72,562. This insider now owns 40,431 shares in total.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.3) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -59.34 while generating a return on equity of -110.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 13.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

The latest stats from [Alphatec Holdings Inc., ATEC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.42 million was inferior to 0.68 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s (ATEC) raw stochastic average was set at 20.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.79. The third major resistance level sits at $7.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.81.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Key Stats

There are currently 104,656K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 805.12 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 243,210 K according to its annual income of -144,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 84,150 K and its income totaled -37,320 K.