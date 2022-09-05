Now that Digihost Technology Inc.’s volume has hit 0.17 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI) kicked off on September 02, 2022, at the price of $0.859, down -11.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.859 and dropped to $0.61 before settling in for the closing price of $0.76. Over the past 52 weeks, DGHI has traded in a range of $0.75-$8.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 102.90%. With a float of $23.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.60, operating margin of +1.94, and the pretax margin is +10.38.

Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Digihost Technology Inc. is 17.59%, while institutional ownership is 6.67%.

Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +1.16 while generating a return on equity of 0.71.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Digihost Technology Inc.’s (DGHI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI)

The latest stats from [Digihost Technology Inc., DGHI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.11 million was superior to 89833.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Digihost Technology Inc.’s (DGHI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1611, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7365. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8161. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9620. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0651. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5671, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4640. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3181.

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.73 million has total of 27,988K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 24,950 K in contrast with the sum of 290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,460 K and last quarter income was 3,580 K.