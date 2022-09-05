Now that Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s volume has hit 86919.0, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on September 02, 2022, with Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) stock priced at $0.417, down -6.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4247 and dropped to $0.40 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. YVR’s price has ranged from $0.33 to $2.27 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -8.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -82.60%. With a float of $15.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.00 million.

In an organization with 26 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -365.48, operating margin of -800.69, and the pretax margin is -1665.45.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Liquid Media Group Ltd. is 21.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1664.44 while generating a return on equity of -177.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85

Technical Analysis of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.38 million. That was better than the volume of 0.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s (YVR) raw stochastic average was set at 16.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4142, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6734. However, in the short run, Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4177. Second resistance stands at $0.4335. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4424. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3930, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3841. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3683.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.40 million, the company has a total of 19,199K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 770 K while annual income is -12,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 580 K while its latest quarter income was -870 K.