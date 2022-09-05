Now that Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s volume has hit 0.75 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

September 02, 2022, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) trading session started at the price of $3.23, that was -0.31% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.3494 and dropped to $3.09 before settling in for the closing price of $3.19. A 52-week range for SJ has been $1.75 – $7.30.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -16.00%. With a float of $1.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 285 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.24, operating margin of +9.94, and the pretax margin is +10.52.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Scienjoy Holding Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Scienjoy Holding Corporation is 86.78%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +10.18 while generating a return on equity of 27.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.81

Technical Analysis of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) saw its 5-day average volume 0.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s (SJ) raw stochastic average was set at 34.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 170.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 131.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.32 in the near term. At $3.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.80.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) Key Stats

There are 36,623K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 110.95 million. As of now, sales total 261,960 K while income totals 26,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 73,110 K while its last quarter net income were 13,130 K.