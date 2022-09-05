Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) posted a -1.46% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on September 02, 2022, with Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) stock priced at $1.35, down -1.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.41 and dropped to $1.28 before settling in for the closing price of $1.37. PBTS’s price has ranged from $0.25 to $1.93 over the past 52 weeks.

In an organization with 198 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.39, operating margin of -25.28, and the pretax margin is -30.09.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is 28.18%, while institutional ownership is 1.58%.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -29.11 while generating a return on equity of -11.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.90

Technical Analysis of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.73 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (PBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 79.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 222.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1738, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6741. However, in the short run, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4133. Second resistance stands at $1.4767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2167. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1533.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 75.97 million, the company has a total of 9,180K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 32,090 K while annual income is -9,340 K.