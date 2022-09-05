PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on September 02, 2022, with PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) stock priced at $1.52, down -8.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.52 and dropped to $1.39 before settling in for the closing price of $1.52. PYR’s price has ranged from $1.20 to $5.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 42.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -187.40%. With a float of $88.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 87 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.72, operating margin of -56.17, and the pretax margin is -123.88.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. is 47.32%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -123.70 while generating a return on equity of -76.72.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PyroGenesis Canada Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23

Technical Analysis of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) saw its 5-day average volume 73640.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, PyroGenesis Canada Inc.’s (PYR) raw stochastic average was set at 10.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6040, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1900. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4767 in the near term. At $1.5633, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3033. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2167.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 312.51 million, the company has a total of 170,126K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 24,790 K while annual income is -30,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,580 K while its latest quarter income was -10,220 K.