Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) posted a -15.90% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on September 02, 2022, with Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) stock priced at $4.75, up 15.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.74 and dropped to $4.71 before settling in for the closing price of $4.75. RAIN’s price has ranged from $2.15 to $18.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -226.20%. With a float of $14.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 44 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Rain Therapeutics Inc. is 15.70%, while institutional ownership is 78.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 57,250. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.29, taking the stock ownership to the 2,471,627 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 07, when Company’s Director bought 496,385 for $12.00, making the entire transaction worth $5,956,620. This insider now owns 1,734,960 shares in total.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.66 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -110.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -226.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rain Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.12 million, its volume of 69620.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Rain Therapeutics Inc.’s (RAIN) raw stochastic average was set at 54.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 132.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.92 in the near term. At $6.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.86.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 148.61 million, the company has a total of 26,530K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -51,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -17,610 K.