Recent developments with Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.21 cents.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) on September 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.7904, soaring 10.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8834 and dropped to $0.7904 before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. Within the past 52 weeks, CYCN’s price has moved between $0.46 and $3.62.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 48.40%. With a float of $37.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 32 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.03, operating margin of -1159.67, and the pretax margin is -1310.17.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 13.54%, while institutional ownership is 50.30%.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.36) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -1310.17 while generating a return on equity of -95.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) saw its 5-day average volume 97340.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s (CYCN) raw stochastic average was set at 53.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8093, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0842. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9144 in the near term. At $0.9454, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0074. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8214, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7594. The third support level lies at $0.7284 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 39.46 million based on 43,448K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,940 K and income totals -51,650 K. The company made 310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,390 K in sales during its previous quarter.