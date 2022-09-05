Recent developments with DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.27 cents.

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) kicked off on September 02, 2022, at the price of $5.31, up 5.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.63 and dropped to $5.1993 before settling in for the closing price of $5.18. Over the past 52 weeks, DRD has traded in a range of $5.11-$10.96.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 16.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 106.40%. With a float of $39.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2791 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.83, operating margin of +33.69, and the pretax margin is +37.27.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of DRDGOLD Limited is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 13.00%.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +27.33 while generating a return on equity of 32.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 62.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DRDGOLD Limited’s (DRD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68

Technical Analysis of DRDGOLD Limited (DRD)

The latest stats from [DRDGOLD Limited, DRD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.27 million was superior to 0.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, DRDGOLD Limited’s (DRD) raw stochastic average was set at 7.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.87. The third major resistance level sits at $6.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.01. The third support level lies at $4.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 497.91 million has total of 86,460K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 343,540 K in contrast with the sum of 93,880 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 560,298 K and last quarter income was 60,007 K.