Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) 20 Days SMA touches -16.95%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on September 02, 2022, with Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) stock priced at $2.17, down -6.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.2424 and dropped to $2.05 before settling in for the closing price of $2.24. SLNO’s price has ranged from $1.88 to $14.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.50%. With a float of $72.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.81 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 20 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 40.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 284. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 800 shares at a rate of $0.35, taking the stock ownership to the 3,911,804 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 21, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 39,033 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $14,559. This insider now owns 370,227 shares in total.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -97.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 35.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 88163.0, its volume of 0.33 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s (SLNO) raw stochastic average was set at 9.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.20 in the near term. At $2.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.82.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.23 million, the company has a total of 8,105K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -30,910 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -6,730 K.