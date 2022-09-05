Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) with a beta value of 0.99 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) on September 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $44.27, soaring 0.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.94 and dropped to $43.85 before settling in for the closing price of $43.70. Within the past 52 weeks, SLF’s price has moved between $42.83 and $58.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 63.40%. With a float of $585.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $586.00 million.

The firm has a total of 24589 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sun Life Financial Inc. is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 54.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 11,000,000. In this transaction Former 10% Owner of this company bought 440,000 shares at a rate of $25.00, taking the stock ownership to the 400,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s Former 10% Owner bought 440,000 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $11,000,000. This insider now owns 400,000 shares in total.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.08) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 10.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) Trading Performance Indicators

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sun Life Financial Inc., SLF], we can find that recorded value of 0.68 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Sun Life Financial Inc.’s (SLF) raw stochastic average was set at 8.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $45.34. The third major resistance level sits at $45.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $42.46.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.49 billion based on 586,080K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 28,475 M and income totals 3,487 M. The company made 1,575 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 628,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.