Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (EPOW) volume exceeds 0.28 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: EPOW) kicked off on September 02, 2022, at the price of $2.11, up 31.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.82 and dropped to $2.10 before settling in for the closing price of $2.13. Over the past 52 weeks, EPOW has traded in a range of $1.05-$6.42.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -169.20%. With a float of $11.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.51 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 78 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.54, operating margin of -100.01, and the pretax margin is -120.81.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (EPOW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consulting Services Industry. The insider ownership of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd is 53.56%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (EPOW) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -113.42 while generating a return on equity of -19.12.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: EPOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd’s (EPOW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 18.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35

Technical Analysis of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (EPOW)

Looking closely at Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: EPOW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 98493.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd’s (EPOW) raw stochastic average was set at 28.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 182.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 130.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.76. However, in the short run, Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.05. Second resistance stands at $3.29. The third major resistance level sits at $3.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.61.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: EPOW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 68.74 million has total of 35,728K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,410 K in contrast with the sum of -8,400 K annual income.