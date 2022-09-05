Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is expecting -6.94% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On September 02, 2022, Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) opened at $40.42, lower -1.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.74 and dropped to $39.255 before settling in for the closing price of $39.86. Price fluctuations for SNV have ranged from $34.15 to $54.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 10.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 114.90% at the time writing. With a float of $143.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.33 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5005 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Synovus Financial Corp. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 82.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 41,380. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $41.38, taking the stock ownership to the 31,109 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 27, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 2,000 for $42.73, making the entire transaction worth $85,460. This insider now owns 29,196 shares in total.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.09) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 21.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.79, a number that is poised to hit 1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.99 million, its volume of 0.58 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Synovus Financial Corp.’s (SNV) raw stochastic average was set at 36.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.35 in the near term. At $41.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.38.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Key Stats

There are currently 145,370K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,103 M according to its annual income of 760,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 551,040 K and its income totaled 178,050 K.