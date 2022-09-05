TuanChe Limited (TC) 20 Days SMA touches 4.01%: The odds favor the bear

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) kicked off on September 02, 2022, at the price of $2.99, down -12.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.00 and dropped to $2.50 before settling in for the closing price of $2.99. Over the past 52 weeks, TC has traded in a range of $1.42-$3.95.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 25.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.00%. With a float of $5.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 621 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.15, operating margin of -31.00, and the pretax margin is -28.51.

TuanChe Limited (TC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of TuanChe Limited is 34.92%, while institutional ownership is 12.60%.

TuanChe Limited (TC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -28.51 while generating a return on equity of -42.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TuanChe Limited’s (TC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77

Technical Analysis of TuanChe Limited (TC)

Looking closely at TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC), its last 5-days average volume was 87440.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 12785.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, TuanChe Limited’s (TC) raw stochastic average was set at 57.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.32. However, in the short run, TuanChe Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.91. Second resistance stands at $3.21. The third major resistance level sits at $3.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.91.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 42.84 million has total of 20,115K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 56,110 K in contrast with the sum of -16,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 83,129 K and last quarter income was -42,583 K.