WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) is -86.19% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) kicked off on September 02, 2022, at the price of $1.60, down -9.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.62 and dropped to $1.40 before settling in for the closing price of $1.59. Over the past 52 weeks, WETG has traded in a range of $1.50-$50.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 92.70%. With a float of $62.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $283.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 76 employees.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at WeTrade Group Inc.’s (WETG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 130.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01

Technical Analysis of WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.62 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.88.

During the past 100 days, WeTrade Group Inc.’s (WETG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 213.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 301.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.3940, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.2553. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5733 in the near term. At $1.7067, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2667. The third support level lies at $1.1333 if the price breaches the second support level.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 312.08 million has total of 195,033K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,381 K in contrast with the sum of 5,176 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,608 K and last quarter income was -443 K.