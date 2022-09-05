XPON (Expion360 Inc.) dropped -11.27 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) kicked off on September 02, 2022, at the price of $2.92, down -11.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.92 and dropped to $2.45 before settling in for the closing price of $2.84. Over the past 52 weeks, XPON has traded in a range of $2.09-$11.29.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -438.60%. With a float of $3.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.64 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 21 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.43, operating margin of -27.97, and the pretax margin is -104.30.

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Expion360 Inc. is 31.40%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -104.50 while generating a return on equity of -1,076.80.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -438.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Expion360 Inc.’s (XPON) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 10.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.97.

Technical Analysis of Expion360 Inc. (XPON)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.31 million, its volume of 54360.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Expion360 Inc.’s (XPON) raw stochastic average was set at 12.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.81 in the near term. At $3.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.87.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.16 million has total of 6,802K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,517 K in contrast with the sum of -4,721 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,203 K and last quarter income was -4,091 K.