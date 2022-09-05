ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) volume exceeds 0.27 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on September 02, 2022, with ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) stock priced at $5.94, down -6.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.65 and dropped to $5.00 before settling in for the closing price of $5.55. ZFOX’s price has ranged from $5.18 to $15.73 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 170.10%. With a float of $15.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2 employees.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of ZeroFox Holdings Inc. is 9.20%, while institutional ownership is 3.60%.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of 3.86.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 170.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ZeroFox Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69

Technical Analysis of ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX)

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.39 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 98301.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, ZeroFox Holdings Inc.’s (ZFOX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 157.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 122.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.24 in the near term. At $7.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.94.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 624.68 million, the company has a total of 7,738K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 47,433 K while annual income is 5,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was 3,700 K.