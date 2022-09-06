$15.42M in average volume shows that Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is heading in the right direction

On September 02, 2022, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) opened at $32.21, higher 0.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.56 and dropped to $30.90 before settling in for the closing price of $31.95. Price fluctuations for RIVN have ranged from $19.25 to $179.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 56.90% at the time writing. With a float of $796.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $908.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10422 workers is very important to gauge.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 9.70%, while institutional ownership is 64.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 65,342. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,753 shares at a rate of $37.27, taking the stock ownership to the 79,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Director bought 40,000 for $29.31, making the entire transaction worth $1,172,400. This insider now owns 92,616 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.44) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 56.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -27.93, a number that is poised to hit -1.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

The latest stats from [Rivian Automotive Inc., RIVN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.15 million was inferior to 18.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 56.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.50. The third major resistance level sits at $34.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.18. The third support level lies at $29.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

There are currently 916,191K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 55,000 K according to its annual income of -4,688 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 364,000 K and its income totaled -1,712 M.