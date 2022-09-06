-61.73% percent quarterly performance for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) is not indicative of the underlying story

September 02, 2022, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) trading session started at the price of $0.12, that was -1.26% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.12 and dropped to $0.11 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. A 52-week range for TMBR has been $0.09 – $1.05.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 54.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 72.60%. With a float of $128.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 7,686. In this transaction CEO & President of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 10,000 for $0.47, making the entire transaction worth $4,700. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -2,020.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 31.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.04 million, its volume of 10.16 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TMBR) raw stochastic average was set at 8.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 135.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2017, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3033. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1235 in the near term. At $0.1296, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1351. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1119, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1064. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1003.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Key Stats

There are 132,451K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.73 million. As of now, sales total 890 K while income totals -10,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 80 K while its last quarter net income were -3,070 K.