A major move is in the offing as Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) market cap hits 1.53 billion

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) on September 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.44, soaring 3.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.56 and dropped to $2.395 before settling in for the closing price of $2.41. Within the past 52 weeks, HMY’s price has moved between $2.41 and $5.50.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 603.20%. With a float of $432.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $610.00 million.

The firm has a total of 38459 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.05, operating margin of +19.23, and the pretax margin is -2.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 31.60%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -2.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 603.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, HMY], we can find that recorded value of 8.66 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 3.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.65. The third major resistance level sits at $2.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.25.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.53 billion based on 616,526K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,721 M and income totals 331,670 K. The company made 4,998 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 77,857 K in sales during its previous quarter.