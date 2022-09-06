AG (First Majestic Silver Corp.) climbed 4.57 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On September 02, 2022, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) opened at $7.24, higher 4.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.4699 and dropped to $7.07 before settling in for the closing price of $7.00. Price fluctuations for AG have ranged from $6.31 to $14.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -400.00% at the time writing. With a float of $236.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $262.76 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.52, operating margin of +8.01, and the pretax margin is +4.32.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Silver industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of First Majestic Silver Corp. is 12.48%, while institutional ownership is 35.52%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -0.84 while generating a return on equity of -0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -400.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.80% during the next five years compared to -33.08% drop over the previous five years of trading.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.01 million, its volume of 4.8 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) raw stochastic average was set at 12.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.50 in the near term. At $7.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.70.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Key Stats

There are currently 262,765K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.92 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 584,120 K according to its annual income of -4,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 159,440 K and its income totaled -84,050 K.