AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 430,149 K

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) kicked off on September 02, 2022, at the price of $1.70, down -6.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.71 and dropped to $1.56 before settling in for the closing price of $1.68. Over the past 52 weeks, AMTD has traded in a range of $1.01-$12.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.60%. With a float of $152.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.51 million.

In an organization with 39 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AMTD IDEA Group’s (AMTD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61

Technical Analysis of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.52 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, AMTD IDEA Group’s (AMTD) raw stochastic average was set at 4.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 144.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 278.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0112, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6340.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 634.41 million has total of 245,610K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 196,060 K in contrast with the sum of 157,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 430,149 K and last quarter income was 410,629 K.