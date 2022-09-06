Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were -14,467 K

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) kicked off on September 02, 2022, at the price of $1.16, down -4.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $1.12 before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. Over the past 52 weeks, BRQS has traded in a range of $1.08-$14.06.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 42.70%. With a float of $12.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 307 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.40, operating margin of -93.08, and the pretax margin is -192.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 7.58%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2018, the organization reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0) by $1.12. This company achieved a net margin of -188.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.59

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.45 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4433, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0258. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1800 in the near term. At $1.2200, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0800. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0400.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.20 million has total of 7,198K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 29,560 K in contrast with the sum of -55,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded -14,467 K and last quarter income was -72,285 K.