CEMI (Chembio Diagnostics Inc.) climbed 1.56 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

September 02, 2022, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) trading session started at the price of $0.67, that was 1.56% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7105 and dropped to $0.6205 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. A 52-week range for CEMI has been $0.42 – $2.94.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -4.30%. With a float of $29.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.22 million.

The firm has a total of 337 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.86, operating margin of -50.20, and the pretax margin is -71.03.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 8.80%.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -70.90 while generating a return on equity of -109.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -2.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Chembio Diagnostics Inc., CEMI], we can find that recorded value of 2.4 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s (CEMI) raw stochastic average was set at 28.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7664, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9410. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7002. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7503. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7902. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6102, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5703. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5202.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) Key Stats

There are 30,225K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.30 million. As of now, sales total 47,820 K while income totals -33,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 9,160 K while its last quarter net income were -6,950 K.