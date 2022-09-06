ING Groep N.V. (ING) 20 Days SMA touches -7.56%: The odds favor the bear

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) on September 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.75, plunging -0.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.89 and dropped to $8.565 before settling in for the closing price of $8.62. Within the past 52 weeks, ING’s price has moved between $8.48 and $15.56.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -13.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 92.70%. With a float of $3.75 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.77 billion.

The firm has a total of 57000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ING Groep N.V. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +17.45 while generating a return on equity of 8.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.30% during the next five years compared to 2.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Trading Performance Indicators

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (ING)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ING Groep N.V., ING], we can find that recorded value of 6.98 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, ING Groep N.V.’s (ING) raw stochastic average was set at 4.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.01. The third major resistance level sits at $9.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.15.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 32.62 billion based on 3,900,669K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 32,119 M and income totals 7,041 M. The company made 4,988 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,255 M in sales during its previous quarter.