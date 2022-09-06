Investors finally get a glimpse of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) volume hitting the figure of 1.41 million.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) on September 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.32, soaring 6.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.4689 and dropped to $4.24 before settling in for the closing price of $4.16. Within the past 52 weeks, HLX’s price has moved between $2.47 and $5.78.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 6.70% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -612.70%. With a float of $142.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.21 million.

In an organization with 1327 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 91.70%.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -612.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.35 million. That was better than the volume of 1.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s (HLX) raw stochastic average was set at 64.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.93. However, in the short run, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.53. Second resistance stands at $4.61. The third major resistance level sits at $4.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.15. The third support level lies at $4.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 631.19 million based on 151,729K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 674,730 K and income totals -61,780 K. The company made 162,610 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -29,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.