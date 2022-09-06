Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) soared 2.01 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) on September 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.06, soaring 2.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.1399 and dropped to $5.02 before settling in for the closing price of $4.97. Within the past 52 weeks, ITUB’s price has moved between $3.54 and $5.81.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -4.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 41.20%. With a float of $5.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.80 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 100600 workers is very important to gauge.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is 52.10%, while institutional ownership is 19.70%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +14.18 while generating a return on equity of 18.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

The latest stats from [Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., ITUB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 36.72 million was inferior to 46.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s (ITUB) raw stochastic average was set at 65.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.20. The third major resistance level sits at $5.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.89.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 45.29 billion based on 9,800,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 36,259 M and income totals 4,959 M. The company made 12,448 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,515 M in sales during its previous quarter.