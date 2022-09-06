Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.20% last month.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) on September 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $38.55, plunging -1.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.805 and dropped to $37.65 before settling in for the closing price of $38.33. Within the past 52 weeks, KDP’s price has moved between $32.44 and $41.31.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 14.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 58.30%. With a float of $838.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.42 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 27500 workers is very important to gauge.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 54.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 503,455. In this transaction Chief Supply Chain Officer of this company bought 12,979 shares at a rate of $38.79, taking the stock ownership to the 116,811 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 275,000 for $38.67, making the entire transaction worth $10,634,250. This insider now owns 4,253,186 shares in total.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.39) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.09% during the next five years compared to -19.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

The latest stats from [Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., KDP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.42 million was inferior to 8.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (KDP) raw stochastic average was set at 56.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.25. The third major resistance level sits at $39.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.94. The third support level lies at $36.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 54.28 billion based on 1,416,070K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,683 M and income totals 2,146 M. The company made 3,554 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 218,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.