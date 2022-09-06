Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -4.09%

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) on September 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.20, soaring 5.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.36 and dropped to $3.175 before settling in for the closing price of $3.11. Within the past 52 weeks, KGC’s price has moved between $3.00 and $7.13.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 1.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -82.10%. With a float of $1.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.30 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8970 employees.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kinross Gold Corporation is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 69.90%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.25% during the next five years compared to 32.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) saw its 5-day average volume 15.02 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 20.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Kinross Gold Corporation’s (KGC) raw stochastic average was set at 8.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.37 in the near term. At $3.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.09. The third support level lies at $3.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.05 billion based on 1,300,046K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,729 M and income totals 221,200 K. The company made 821,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -31,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.