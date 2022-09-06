Last month’s performance of -11.35% for Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on September 02, 2022, with Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) stock priced at $0.3961, down -6.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4069 and dropped to $0.355 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. VS’s price has ranged from $0.35 to $5.18 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -79.90%. With a float of $18.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.71 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6 workers is very important to gauge.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Versus Systems Inc. is 12.77%, while institutional ownership is 15.50%.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1873.29 while generating a return on equity of -105.15.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Versus Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Versus Systems Inc. (VS)

The latest stats from [Versus Systems Inc., VS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.54 million was inferior to 0.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Versus Systems Inc.’s (VS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4261, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2662. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3986. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4287. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4505. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3249. The third support level lies at $0.2948 if the price breaches the second support level.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.21 million, the company has a total of 15,554K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 770 K while annual income is -17,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 250 K while its latest quarter income was -2,740 K.