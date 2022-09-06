Last month’s performance of -5.78% for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is certainly impressive

On September 02, 2022, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) opened at $91.77, lower -2.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $93.668 and dropped to $90.77 before settling in for the closing price of $93.71. Price fluctuations for BABA have ranged from $73.28 to $182.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 40.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -58.40% at the time writing. With a float of $2.60 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.66 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 245700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.49, operating margin of +11.20, and the pretax margin is +6.98.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alibaba Group Holding Limited is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 16.50%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.09) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +7.26 while generating a return on equity of 6.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -58.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.30% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.12, a number that is poised to hit 11.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 60.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) saw its 5-day average volume 15.33 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 28.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.62.

During the past 100 days, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (BABA) raw stochastic average was set at 28.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $93.39 in the near term. At $94.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $96.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $89.18. The third support level lies at $87.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Key Stats

There are currently 2,648,138K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 248.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 134,567 M according to its annual income of 9,820 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 30,689 M and its income totaled 3,383 M.