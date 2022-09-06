Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -4.27% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on September 02, 2022, with Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) stock priced at $167.45, down -3.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $167.93 and dropped to $159.22 before settling in for the closing price of $165.36. META’s price has ranged from $154.25 to $383.79 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 33.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.40%. With a float of $2.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.70 billion.

In an organization with 83553 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Meta Platforms Inc. is 0.55%, while institutional ownership is 75.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 54,802. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 342 shares at a rate of $160.24, taking the stock ownership to the 23,322 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 342 for $162.48, making the entire transaction worth $55,568. This insider now owns 23,664 shares in total.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.46 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.53% during the next five years compared to 31.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Meta Platforms Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.07, a number that is poised to hit 1.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 26.67 million. That was inferior than the volume of 32.66 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.90.

During the past 100 days, Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META) raw stochastic average was set at 8.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $167.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $226.62. However, in the short run, Meta Platforms Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $165.76. Second resistance stands at $171.20. The third major resistance level sits at $174.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $157.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $153.78. The third support level lies at $148.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 444.41 billion, the company has a total of 2,687,548K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 117,929 M while annual income is 39,370 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 28,822 M while its latest quarter income was 6,687 M.