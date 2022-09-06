Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 10,490 K

A new trading day began on September 02, 2022, with Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) stock priced at $2.84, down -5.76% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.852 and dropped to $2.575 before settling in for the closing price of $2.78. NNDM’s price has ranged from $2.17 to $6.74 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 196.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 28.10%. With a float of $255.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $273.13 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 345 workers is very important to gauge.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 25.70%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2020, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nano Dimension Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 36.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

The latest stats from [Nano Dimension Ltd., NNDM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.1 million was superior to 3.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 28.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.96. The third major resistance level sits at $3.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.24.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 715.60 million, the company has a total of 248,822K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,490 K while annual income is -200,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,430 K while its latest quarter income was -33,090 K.