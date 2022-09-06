NIO Inc. (NIO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,563 M

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) kicked off on September 02, 2022, at the price of $18.43, down -5.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.65 and dropped to $17.71 before settling in for the closing price of $18.79. Over the past 52 weeks, NIO has traded in a range of $11.67-$44.27.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -41.70%. With a float of $1.51 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

In an organization with 15204 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of NIO Inc. is 0.47%, while institutional ownership is 37.60%.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by -$0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.15% during the next five years compared to -14.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NIO Inc.’s (NIO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 38.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 61.66 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, NIO Inc.’s (NIO) raw stochastic average was set at 47.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.85. However, in the short run, NIO Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.35. Second resistance stands at $18.97. The third major resistance level sits at $19.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.47.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.39 billion has total of 1,669,006K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,671 M in contrast with the sum of -625,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,563 M and last quarter income was -281,210 K.