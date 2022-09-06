No matter how cynical the overall market is Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) performance over the last week is recorded -2.95%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) kicked off on September 02, 2022, at the price of $2.89, up 3.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.99 and dropped to $2.805 before settling in for the closing price of $2.87. Over the past 52 weeks, GRAB has traded in a range of $2.26-$17.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -32.20%. With a float of $2.77 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.65 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8834 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -58.52, operating margin of -229.33, and the pretax margin is -525.04.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 28.01%, while institutional ownership is 47.50%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -510.96 while generating a return on equity of -85.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) saw its 5-day average volume 32.22 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 25.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 40.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.03 in the near term. At $3.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.66.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.02 billion has total of 3,741,980K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 675,000 K in contrast with the sum of -3,449 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 321,000 K and last quarter income was -547,000 K.